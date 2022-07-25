Leuthold Group LLC Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 960.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,798 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,550 ($54.39) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,211.67.

NYSE:RIO traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,220. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $89.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

