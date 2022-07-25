Leuthold Group LLC Has $15.17 Million Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,782 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 1.34% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,560,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,126 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 998,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,205,000 after acquiring an additional 170,791 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,271,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,434,000.

Shares of IGOV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,129. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $53.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

