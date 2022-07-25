Leuthold Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,969 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,861. The company has a market cap of $191.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,743.63.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

