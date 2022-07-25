Lethean Trading Down 29.2% This Week (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 38.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $81,236.79 and approximately $2.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,208.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,545.97 or 0.06961237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00023318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00255374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00110900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.07 or 0.00666742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00574790 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005760 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars.

