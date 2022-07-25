Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CAO Sells $31,994.99 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $31,994.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,855.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Legacy Housing stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.10. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Legacy Housing

LEGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.