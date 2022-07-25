Legacy CG LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000. Eaton comprises about 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $39,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $136.09. 5,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average is $145.45. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

