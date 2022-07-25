Legacy CG LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after buying an additional 136,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Tower by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after buying an additional 424,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.56.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

