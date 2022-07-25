Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Latch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $1.15 in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

Latch Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of LTCH opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.54. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Latch ( NASDAQ:LTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Latch had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 356.40%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Latch will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Latch during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Latch in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Latch during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Latch by 3,446.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latch

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

