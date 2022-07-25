Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading 5.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $120.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Laredo Petroleum traded as high as $78.39 and last traded at $78.28. 3,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 856,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,022. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.