Lamden Price Tops $0.0225 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $38,783.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lamden has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

