Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $525.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $604.58.

Shares of LRCX opened at $463.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

