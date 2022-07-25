Lakeside Advisors INC. Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lakeside Advisors INC. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.