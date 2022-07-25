Lakeside Advisors INC. Increases Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in MicroVision by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 420.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

MVIS stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $794.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 2,114.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

