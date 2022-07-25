Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Bought by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $69.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

