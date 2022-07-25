Kryptomon (KMON) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. Kryptomon has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $46,032.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryptomon coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032191 BTC.

About Kryptomon

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.

