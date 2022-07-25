Konomi Network (KONO) One Day Volume Tops $397,816.00

Konomi Network (KONO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $397,816.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

