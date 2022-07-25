Knightscope, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KSCP) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Knightscope’s (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 26th. Knightscope had issued 2,236,619 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $22,366,190 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Knightscope’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Knightscope Stock Performance

Shares of KSCP opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29. Knightscope has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope in the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.