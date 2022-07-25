Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Up 10%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 110,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 198,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Klondike Silver Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.37 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in South Eastern British Columbia.

