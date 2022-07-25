Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$9.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.58.

K opened at C$4.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$8.94.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$972.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.5899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$182,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,811 shares in the company, valued at C$560,798.30.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

