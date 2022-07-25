Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805,313 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 589.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.09. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

