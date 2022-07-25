Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 53,645 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of KEYS opened at $150.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

