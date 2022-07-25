KeyFi Price Down 10.3% This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $310,858.93 and approximately $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032169 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

