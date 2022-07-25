KeyFi Price Down 10.3% This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $310,858.93 and approximately $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004553 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016921 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001872 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032169 BTC.
KeyFi Coin Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
Buying and Selling KeyFi
