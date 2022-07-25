Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) to Underperform

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLND. Truist Financial cut their target price on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blend Labs from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Blend Labs Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Blend Labs stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 1,271,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,462. The firm has a market cap of $668.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

