KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 6.7%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares were up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 357,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,740,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.58 and a beta of -1.96.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

