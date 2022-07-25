KCCPAD Price Tops $0.0093 (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One KCCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $76.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KCCPAD has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004543 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017305 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032505 BTC.
KCCPAD Coin Profile
KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.
Buying and Selling KCCPAD
