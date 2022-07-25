Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,240 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,980 ($59.53) to GBX 4,240 ($50.69) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 170.82% from the stock’s current price.

JET has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,550 ($30.48) to GBX 1,660 ($19.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,446 ($17.29) to GBX 1,413 ($16.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($59.77) to GBX 3,900 ($46.62) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 1,565.60 ($18.72) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,515.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,353.52. The firm has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 1,120 ($13.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,175 ($85.77).

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

