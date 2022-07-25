Judges Scientific’s (JDG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Judges Scientific Stock Down 2.3 %

JDG opened at GBX 7,425 ($88.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. Judges Scientific has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,940 ($71.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,800 ($105.20). The company has a market capitalization of £472.01 million and a P/E ratio of 3,750.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,545.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,355.69.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Judges Scientific news, insider David Cicurel bought 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,325 ($99.52) per share, for a total transaction of £333 ($398.09). In other Judges Scientific news, insider David Cicurel bought 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,325 ($99.52) per share, for a total transaction of £333 ($398.09). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,210 ($86.19), for a total value of £72,100 ($86,192.47).

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.