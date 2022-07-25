JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Lifted by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.

