JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,698 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24.

