JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Legacy CG LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Legacy CG LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.12. 2,757,698 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24.

