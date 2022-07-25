JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) Price Target to 1,660.00

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,860.00 to 1,660.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RKWAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Rockwool A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,570.00 to 2,485.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwool A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwool A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWAF opened at $378.59 on Thursday. Rockwool A/S has a 52-week low of $378.59 and a 52-week high of $378.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.59.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

