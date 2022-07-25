Jocelyn Lafond Sells 6,200 Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) Stock

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jocelyn Lafond sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.83, for a total transaction of C$17,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,694.

Jocelyn Lafond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Jocelyn Lafond sold 3,000 shares of Theratechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$8,250.00.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

Shares of TH stock remained flat at C$2.87 during trading hours on Friday. 8,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.29. The stock has a market cap of C$273.00 million and a PE ratio of -6.03. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.59 and a 12-month high of C$5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Theratechnologies

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

