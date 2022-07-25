Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.11.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $199.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.20.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,102,000 after acquiring an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 173,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,269,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 378,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,211,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.