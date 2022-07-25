iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,825,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IAK stock opened at $80.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.14. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $93.64.

