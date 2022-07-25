iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,016 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.10. 2,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,769. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

