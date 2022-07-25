iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 51,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $397.66. 118,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,512. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.34.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

