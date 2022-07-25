iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,762 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,308,000 after purchasing an additional 146,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.53. 4,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,573. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

