iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,073 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.38% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $146,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 120,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,374,000 after buying an additional 39,326 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

IWO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.15. 4,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,745. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average of $235.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

