iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $217.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.04. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.