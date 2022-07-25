iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is MA Private Wealth’s 8th Largest Position

MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,772 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.51. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

