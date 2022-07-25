iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,072 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 134,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 125,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

