iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

