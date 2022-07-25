iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $110.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.85. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.20 and a 52-week high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.