iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after acquiring an additional 710,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 170,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,467,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $99.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.68. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

