iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Position Trimmed by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.10. 16,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,037. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16.

