iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $33.10 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.