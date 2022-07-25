iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $87.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $108.15.

