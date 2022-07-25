IRON Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

IRON Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 62,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,123. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87.

