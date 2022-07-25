IRON Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,756 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,449,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,142,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 538,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $20.79. 9,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,712. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

