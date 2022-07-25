IRON Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 210,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 74,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MUFG. StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

